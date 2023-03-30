Virginia Tech women’s basketball Final Four gear now available online and in stores

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Virginia Tech women’s basketball team prepares for their Final Four match-up against LSU Friday, Blacksburg is getting ready too.

You can now pick up your official Final Four Hokie gear.

Campus Emporium is one of the many stores in downtown Blacksburg that has been busy stocking the store with swag.

Employees say the phones have been ringing off the hook and items are flying off the shelves fast.

However, they say they’re most proud of the women’s basketball team for making history.

“Come out early. As soon as you can this gear is going fast. Anything Final Four, Sweet 16, ACC championship is are all flying out the door. We have reorders on some of it but if you’re interested in getting your hands on it, the sooner the better,” said Meggin Hicklin a sale associate at Campus Emporium.

“Especially being kind of a women-driven business. We have been here that do a wonderful job but we are a kind of a women-owned women-driven business. We love seeing the women take it this far and have such a historical moment. Come and see us. You get a big hug and a big cheer from all of us.”

T-shirts and hats are available online and in-store at both of their locations in Blacksburg.

