Wanted man arrested in Vinton after police chase

Henry Pack V mugshot
Henry Pack V mugshot(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A man wanted in Appomattox County and Lynchburg was arrested Wednesday night in Vinton after a police chase.

Henry Broderick Pack V is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

Bedford County Investigators received information from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office that Pack was wanted for six counts of felony eluding and one count of DUI-related driving with a revoked license. Pack was also wanted out of the City of Lynchburg for a felony probation violation.

Investigators saw a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle Pack was driving and tried to stop him at the intersection of Moneta Road and Diamond Hill Road. He didn’t stop, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, and deputies began chasing him for several miles, going to Franklin County, Roanoke County and the Town of Vinton. Deputies laid spike strips, which deflated both driver side tires.

The driver stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of 627 Hardy Road and he was taken into custody, also charged with one count of felony eluding and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

