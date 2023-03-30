Warner discusses gun legislation

WASHINGTON D.C., Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Virginia) says a national solution to the growing number of mass shootings will require federal legislation.

In a teleconference with reporters Thursday afternoon, Warner said he agrees that President Biden has done all he can through executive action.

But he said there are other measures he believes a majority of Americans would support.

“I think the vast majority of gun owners believe, whether it’s background checks, red flag laws, appropriate restrictions on assault weapons, that that’s common sense,” Warner said. “And how many more tragedies, and how many more platitudes from politicians do we have to hear before people act.”

Warner said he believes Virginia lawmakers struck the right balance between preserving gun rights and passing reasonable restrictions.

