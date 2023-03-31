Birthdays
7@four previews Salem Easter Egg Hunt

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Parks and Recreation joined 7@four to discuss the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt.

7@four’s Melissa Gaona spoke with Salem Parks and Recreation Special Events Supervisor, Curt Hunt, about the event.

The Egg Hunt will take place Wednesday, April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center Fields and is free of charge.

Hunts will run every fifteen minutes with roughly 25 egg-collectors per hunt.

The younger two age groups (3-4 and 5-6) will be on the back field and the two older age groups (7-8 and 9-10) will be on the front field.

Children will need to bring their own containers to collect the eggs.

In addition to the Egg Hunts, there will also be a petting zoo, face painting, inflatables, crafts and more. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance to the event.

