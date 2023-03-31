Birthdays
Alleghany Highlands Public Schools celebrates accomplishments of healthcare program

By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands Healthcare Advancement Grant has opened doors for Alleghany Highlands Public Schools students over the last two years.

“This got started two years ago, and began with this grant that we were awarded by the state to just expand our health care programs, encourage students to graduate with industry credentials in health care,” said Ginni Phillips, the Alleghany Highlands Healthcare Advancement Coordinator.

The AHHA Grant has also helped build countless partnerships with healthcare providers and schools in Virginia. Some including: LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, Radford University Carilion, Randolph Macon and Mountain Gateway Community College. Allowing the students to be exposed to programs and get hands on experience in healthcare.

“It has been very instrumental and just helping them understand what is out there, because there’s a lot of options in healthcare right now. And then just allowing them the information so that they have the educational pathway.”

Thursday was all about celebrating the program’s accomplishments and bringing everyone together.

“We’re celebrating this program and the success of it. The students have really just embraced it and they’ve really enjoyed being able to learn more about health care.”

Though this state grant ends in April, Phillips said they are looking forward to growing their relationships with area partners and helping students learn as much about the healthcare industry as they can.

Radford man found guilty in killing of toddler