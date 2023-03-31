Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Auction benefits work to protect children from abuse

NRV CARES
NRV CARES(NRV CARES)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - NRV CARES is fighting to strengthen families and protect children from child abuse and wants your support this weekend.

The organization is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday, April 1 in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The live auction at Eastern Divide Brewing company has sold out, but an online auction still has items up for bid.

There are more than 100 items available and range from household goods, to jewelry, to artwork.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Henry Pack V mugshot
Wanted man arrested in Vinton after police chase
Numerous showers expected throughout the day on Friday.
Powerful, late-week front brings rain, intense wind to start the weekend

Latest News

4 Them We Fight
Non-profit remembers victims of fentanyl in billboard campaign
Liberty University's Freedom Tower.
WATCH: Liberty University appoints new chancellor and president
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead, another injured in Ridgeway crash
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of...
Justice Department sues Norfolk Southern over derailment