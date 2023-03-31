Auction benefits work to protect children from abuse

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - NRV CARES is fighting to strengthen families and protect children from child abuse and wants your support this weekend.

The organization is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year Saturday, April 1 in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The live auction at Eastern Divide Brewing company has sold out, but an online auction still has items up for bid.

There are more than 100 items available and range from household goods, to jewelry, to artwork.

