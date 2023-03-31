Don’t Count Me Out to host basketball tournament to remember loved ones

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A community peer support group is hosting a family-friendly event to remember loved ones.

Don’t Count Me Out is hosting their 7th annual basketball tournament at Martinsville Middle School Saturday.

Each team will represent the legacy of someone who passed away. The event will also include door prizes, giveaways, raffles, and vendors.

Michelle Grant and her husband started the organization after losing their son.

“Everyone doesn’t know of little things you can go to and get help,” said Michelle Grant, Founder of Don’t Count Me Out. “We do fun things to help people and I think it really helps them because it helps me as well.”

The tournament starts at 11 a.m. and admission is $7.

The funds raised will be used for local high school scholarships.

