Georgia Amoore, the Hokies’ bulldog, thriving under national spotlight

DALLAS (WDBJ) - Before she was breaking ankles on the hardwood, Georgia Amoore was leaving the boys in the dust on the football field.

“When I used to play football, I used to be really fast and boys would grab my ponytail to stop me, so I definitely learned a lot from that,” said Virginia Tech’s junior point guard.

Amoore grew up in the Australian countryside in the state of Victoria, where she developed that signature 3-point shot in a horse barn.

“When she was about 13, we put a hoop in the horse barn and at 9 o’clock at night, she used to be out there throwing hoops,” said Georgia’s dad, Phil. “A spray can for the 3-point line on the ground and things like that. ”

But Phil and Kelly Amoore’s little girl isn’t playing in their backyard anymore.

The proud parents trekked all the way to Dallas to see Georgia and the Hokies play on the nation’s biggest stage.

“I wasn’t expecting them to come to the tournament, but they landed yesterday,” said Georgia. “Mom was like, ‘Did you have any idea that we would come?’ I was like no. To be honest, no. It’s like a 16-hour flight direct. But they got here, and I’m very happy they get to experience this because this is a whole different level -- like our home games are great, but oh, my gosh, this stage is incredible. So I’m very happy they get to experience it too.”

“Virginia Tech, when we first flew over here, it felt like a long, long way,” said Kelly Amoore. “But it’s not really now. It is family.”

Amoore first landed on Kenny Brooks’ radar at a showcase in Belarus.

Unfamiliar with the recruiting process, Kelly and Phil let Georgia make the decision herself to play in the U.S.

“We knew nothing about it,” said Kelly. “She would come to the couch and say such-and-such called or we’re talking to such-and-such and I’m like, that’s good. I don’t know who they are, but that’s great.”

When she finally visited Blacksburg, Georgia committed on the spot, starting on a path that would lead to an ACC Tournament MVP, and now a Final Four.

As an early enrollee in 2020, the pandemic prevented Amoore from seeing her family for two years, making Tech her home away from home until a reunion was possible.

“That’s the worst thing, coming here again, we’ve got to say goodbye,” said Kelly. “Coming here is always fantastic, and then a couple of days before we leave, we’re always like, ‘Now we have to say goodbye.’

“It’s very difficult. It’s very emotional. It’s one of the hardest things we’ve ever done, to say goodbye to your daughter at 19. And we didn’t see her for two years.”

With the Hokies playing on national TV, Kelly and Phil have watched from the other side of the world as their daughter has captured the hearts of basketball fans in the States.

When it’s all said and done, leaving again will be hard, win or lose, but they know their tough little point guard is in great hands, with a team that wouldn’t be here without her.

“She left a baby, but she’s grown into a great woman,” said Phil, “and it could only be from the influences of the people that she’s been around while she’s been over here in America.”

