Grown Here at Home: Lick Run Farm hosting Spring Social to raise funds to acquire land

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons is raising money to buy Lick Run Farm in Southeast Roanoke so that it can be used to farm in the city forever. The farm is hosting a Spring Social on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to kickoff the growing season, and get them one step closer to their fundraising goal.

They’re teaming up with Roanoke Mountain Adventures for an easy-going, family-friendly group bike ride.

Bikers will leave RMA at 10 a.m. and make their way to Lick Run Farm for the social. Tickets are $25. All bike rentals are 50 percent off for the ride. After the social is over, bikers will make their way back to RMA. at 2 p.m.

Click here to buy a ticket for the bike ride.

There’s more to the Spring Social than just a bike ride. You can skip the bike ride and show up at the farm. Kids can go on a an Easter egg hunt. For $10, adults can participate in a grown-up Easter egg hunt. There will be hundreds of dollars worth of prizes to win. It starts at noon. The Spring Social will also include farm tours and a community art project. Giggles the Bus will be there serving food.

General admission to the Spring Social is free. All proceeds go to benefit the Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons’ effort to purchase Lick Run Farm. Click here to learn more about the project.

Click here for more information on the Lick Run Farm Spring Social.

