Jurassic Quest transforms the Berglund Center into an interactive dinosaur adventure

By Janay Reece
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you and your family need some larger-than-life adventure, you’re in luck!

Take a trip back to the age of the dinosaurs. Jurassic Quest is stomping into Roanoke!

Life-size dinos have made the Berglund Center home for a few days.

Children have a chance to hop on the back of a dinosaur, meet a baby dino, and more!

“We have over 165 million years worth of dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods. And we also have lots of other fun activities for customers to do like bounce houses, fossil digs, crafts and so much more,” said Dinosaur trainer and fossil expert Pre-Historic Nick.

Click here for the schedule and tickets.

