Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

WATCH LIVE: Liberty University appoints new chancellor and president

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has appointed a new chancellor and president, according to the university.

The board of trustees appointed Maj, Gen (Ret) Dondi E. Costin, Ph.D. to be the president of the university, and Pastor Jonathan Falwell to be the chancellor.

Dr. Costin most recently served as the president of Charleston Southern University, where he oversaw the construction of several new facilities and the expansion of CSU’s academic program, including SC’s only four-year aviation program, multiple doctoral programs, and an engineering program within the university’s College of Science and Mathematics.

Jonathan Falwell has served at Thomas Road Baptist Church for over 30 years and has been the Senior Pastor of the church since 2007. He replaces his brother Jerry Falwell Jr., who resigned from the university in 2021 after a series of scandals.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Henry Pack V mugshot
Wanted man arrested in Vinton after police chase
Numerous showers expected throughout the day on Friday.
Powerful, late-week front brings rain, intense wind to start the weekend

Latest News

Gateway To Healthcare Alleghany County
Gateway To Healthcare Alleghany County
Callaway Elementary School Auction Fundraiser
Callaway Elementary School Auction Fundraiser
Salem Speech Team Gets 17 Straight State Wins
Salem Speech Team Gets 17 Straight State Wins
Salem is one of two high schools in the VHSL with this many state titles.
Salem High School Speech & Forensics Team scores 17th straight state championship