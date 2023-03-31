Making a Warm Roasted Potato Salad

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As March ends and activities start to pick up, it can be hard to manage it all.

A warm roasted potato salad can be easy to whip up in the kitchen, and can be a great side dish to satisfy the whole family.

Ingredients:

1 Pound Potatoes, Peeled and Cubed

1 Yellow Onion, Sliced

Olive Oil as needed

Salt and Pepper to taste

½ Pound Thick Cut Bacon, Diced. (save bacon fat)

½ Cup Chicken Broth

2 Tablespoons Sugar

1-2 Tablespoons Cider Vinegar

1 Teaspoon to 1 Tablespoon Whole Grain Mustard

2 Teaspoons Corn Starch

2 Teaspoons Cold Water Fresh Parsley, chopped as needed for garnish.

Instructions:

Toss potatoes and onions with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place on a baking sheet and roast until golden brown and tender. 30 to 45 minutes depending on your oven and temperature. Recommend 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook bacon until crispy; save the rendered fat. While potatoes are roasting, bring the chicken broth to a boil. Add in vinegar, sugar, and mustard, and reserved bacon fat. Mix cornstarch and with a small amount of water and mix into the broth. Taste and adjust seasonings. When potatoes are finished roasting, put into a large bowl, add the dressing and fold together until well mixed. Serve warm. Garnish with chopped parsley. To make vegetarian, eliminate the bacon and use extra olive oil for the dressing in place of the bacon fat.

