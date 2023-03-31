Making a Warm Roasted Potato Salad
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As March ends and activities start to pick up, it can be hard to manage it all.
A warm roasted potato salad can be easy to whip up in the kitchen, and can be a great side dish to satisfy the whole family.
Ingredients:
- 1 Pound Potatoes, Peeled and Cubed
- 1 Yellow Onion, Sliced
- Olive Oil as needed
- Salt and Pepper to taste
- ½ Pound Thick Cut Bacon, Diced. (save bacon fat)
- ½ Cup Chicken Broth
- 2 Tablespoons Sugar
- 1-2 Tablespoons Cider Vinegar
- 1 Teaspoon to 1 Tablespoon Whole Grain Mustard
- 2 Teaspoons Corn Starch
- 2 Teaspoons Cold Water Fresh Parsley, chopped as needed for garnish.
Instructions:
- Toss potatoes and onions with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Place on a baking sheet and roast until golden brown and tender.
- 30 to 45 minutes depending on your oven and temperature. Recommend 375 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Cook bacon until crispy; save the rendered fat.
- While potatoes are roasting, bring the chicken broth to a boil.
- Add in vinegar, sugar, and mustard, and reserved bacon fat.
- Mix cornstarch and with a small amount of water and mix into the broth.
- Taste and adjust seasonings.
- When potatoes are finished roasting, put into a large bowl, add the dressing and fold together until well mixed. Serve warm. Garnish with chopped parsley.
- To make vegetarian, eliminate the bacon and use extra olive oil for the dressing in place of the bacon fat.
