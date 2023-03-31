Birthdays
Meet the highest ranking woman in the Roanoke Police Department

Captain J. Boswell with Sam Roman.
Captain J. Boswell with Sam Roman.
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Today the Roanoke Police Department celebrated the woman who now holds the highest rank of any female officer with the department.

Captain J. Boswell was promoted to Captain last week. According to the department’s Facebook post, this is the first time a female officer has served at the rank of Captain with RPD.

Captain Boswell is also the highest ranking female officer in RPD history. She earns the promotion after twenty years with RPD, and the department states they are “tremendously proud of all her accomplishments and cannot wait to see how she serves our community in her new role.”

