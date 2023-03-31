MELD Printworks opens in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new 3d printing company is planting its roots in Christiansburg.

MELD Printworks celebrated with a ribbon cutting on March 31.

The company creates 3d printed raw materials and can also print using various types of metals.

The new company will create parts for all types of companies and will have a heavy focus on military.

“We are the foundational cornerstone of what’s going to be eventually a very well known very big industry player in raw material, and then eventually even into delivering one day, finished machine hardware that’s going to go into a lot of diverse applications,” President and CEO of MELD Printworks Robb Hudson said.

Hudson says the company plans to be a worldwide in five to seven years while keeping its foundation in the New River Valley.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.