Missing Bedford woman

Sonia Dooley
Sonia Dooley(Credit: Bedford Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Sonia Dooley of Bedford.

Her last known location was at the Days Inn in the Town of Bedford on Tuesday, March 28th. Dooley frequents the Roanoke area and is currently homeless.

Any information on Sonia Dooley’s whereabouts can be directed to Detective Blackford at 540-875-7526.

