Non-profit remembers victims of fentanyl in billboard campaign

4 Them We Fight
4 Them We Fight
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A national non-profit is making its mark on Southwest Virginia by sharing the dangers of fentanyl.

A new billboard along Rt. 460 between Lynchburg and Roanoke was posted by the group 4 Them We Fight and shows victims here in Virginia who died from fentanyl.

The group visited Here @ Home to explain the importance of spreading this message in a visible way to the public.

Listen to the conversation to hear more about their goals to educate and protect people nationwide.

