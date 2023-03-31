Non-profit remembers victims of fentanyl in billboard campaign
Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A national non-profit is making its mark on Southwest Virginia by sharing the dangers of fentanyl.
A new billboard along Rt. 460 between Lynchburg and Roanoke was posted by the group 4 Them We Fight and shows victims here in Virginia who died from fentanyl.
The group visited Here @ Home to explain the importance of spreading this message in a visible way to the public.
Listen to the conversation to hear more about their goals to educate and protect people nationwide.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.