One dead, another injured in Ridgeway crash
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Henry County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Police say they responded at 2:10 a.m. to the 2500 block of Morehead Ave and Rt. 87 in Ridgeway where a pickup truck and another vehicle collided.
Police confirmed that one person died and another was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
