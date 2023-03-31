One dead, another injured in Ridgeway crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Henry County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they responded at 2:10 a.m. to the 2500 block of Morehead Ave and Rt. 87 in Ridgeway where a pickup truck and another vehicle collided.

Police confirmed that one person died and another was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

