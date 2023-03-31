Birthdays
Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township. (Source: New Jersey State Police)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CNN) – A dramatic rescue of a 4-year-old boy in New Jersey was caught on camera.

Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista Township.

The 4-year-old boy and his black lab had wandered away from their house and were missing for more than an hour.

While searching the woods, Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother finally heard the boy off in the distance.

He was found about half a mile from his house, officials said. You can hear him tell the trooper through tears, “I lost my shoe.”

Thankfully, the terrified child was found safe and in good health with his dog by his side.

