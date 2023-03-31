Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Police investigating suspected homicide in Harrisonburg

HPD officers were called to the scene on North High Street Thursday afternoon for a possible suicide, however, during the course of investigation, police say they determined the incident was a suspected homicide.
Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg
Police investigate suspected homicide in Harrisonburg(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:49 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) is investigating a suspected homicide after a deceased man was found in the 50 block of North High Street on Thursday, March 30.

According to a press release, police believe this was an isolated incident and was not a random occurrence.

HPD officers were called to the scene on North High Street Thursday afternoon for a possible suicide, however, during the course of investigation, police say they determined the incident was a suspected homicide.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can be left anonymously.

This is a developing story, stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
Henry Pack V mugshot
Wanted man arrested in Vinton after police chase
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Numerous showers expected throughout the day on Friday.
Powerful, late-week front brings rain, intense wind to start the weekend

Latest News

Virginia Tech women's basketball Final Four gear now available online and in stores
Several restaurants hosting watch parties for Va. Tech Final Four matchup
Jurassic Quest
Jurassic Quest transforms the Berglund Center into an interactive dinosaur adventure
Weather Talk Live - Friday, March 31 Morning Update
Weather Talk Live - Friday, March 31 Morning Update
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 31, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 31, 2023
Jurassic Quest Returns
Jurassic Quest Returns