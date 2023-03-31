Birthdays
Powerful, late-week front brings rain, intense wind to start the weekend

Rain chances return Friday through Saturday AM; isolated rumbles of thunder possible
By Meteorologist Bradford Ambrose
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:22 AM EDT
  • Scattered showers possible Friday afternoon/evening
  • Greatest rain coverage coming Saturday morning
  • High Wind Watch issued for Saturday

FRIDAY

Moisture associated with our next cold front arrives Friday. We are dry to start, but expect numerous showers through the afternoon and evening hours. Winds could gust 20-30 mph.

RAINFALL: .25″ to .75″ possible with locally higher amounts.

Scattered showers are possible late Friday into Saturday morning.
Scattered showers are possible late Friday into Saturday morning.

We may see a lull in the activity late Friday night, but as our front starts to cross Saturday morning, that’s when more rain builds back in.

SATURDAY

The last line of rain crosses the area between 4 a.m. and Noon Saturday. Depending on the speed of the front, a few storms can’t be ruled out across the Southside and Central Virginia. We’ll watch the trends closely and keep you updated. Expect winds to quickly increase through the afternoon as we dry things out.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the entire region for Saturday.

Winds may gust as high as 50mph at times Saturday into Saturday night.
Winds may gust as high as 50mph at times Saturday into Saturday night.

WIND IMPACTS

  • Sustained Wind: 20-30 mph; Widespread gusts of 40-60 mph likely
  • Power outages likely
  • Secure outdoor items (lawn furniture, trampolines)
  • Don’t park under trees; use caution outdoors
Wind gusts will likely top 40-50+ mph.
Wind gusts will likely top 40-50+ mph.

SUNDAY

By the end of the weekend, the cooler air finally catches up to the front and we turn cooler for Sunday. Mountainous areas in West Virginia may see some light snow showers into Sunday, but locally we should be dry. We will see calmed conditions start to push in by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be back to near seasonable with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Different weather elements will be seen throughout the weekend. Rain, wind and even some sun!
Different weather elements will be seen throughout the weekend. Rain, wind and even some sun!

LOOKING AHEAD

Expecting much warmer air to filter back in for our first week of April. Afternoon highs soar into the 70s and 80s with limited rain chances.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from.
Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from.

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! This episode features Dr. Norah Silver, Psychiatrist with Lewis Gale and Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA, on the impacts Seasonal Affective Disorder can have on humans but also how it can play a role on our furry friends! Check it out!

