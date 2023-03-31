Powerful, late-week front brings rain, intense wind to start the weekend

Scattered showers possible Friday afternoon/evening

Greatest rain coverage coming Saturday morning

High Wind Watch issued for Saturday

FRIDAY

Moisture associated with our next cold front arrives Friday. We are dry to start, but expect numerous showers through the afternoon and evening hours. Winds could gust 20-30 mph.

RAINFALL: .25″ to .75″ possible with locally higher amounts.

Scattered showers are possible late Friday into Saturday morning. (WDBJ)

We may see a lull in the activity late Friday night, but as our front starts to cross Saturday morning, that’s when more rain builds back in.

SATURDAY

The last line of rain crosses the area between 4 a.m. and Noon Saturday. Depending on the speed of the front, a few storms can’t be ruled out across the Southside and Central Virginia. We’ll watch the trends closely and keep you updated. Expect winds to quickly increase through the afternoon as we dry things out.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the entire region for Saturday.

Winds may gust as high as 50mph at times Saturday into Saturday night. (WDBJ7)

WIND IMPACTS

Sustained Wind: 20-30 mph; Widespread gusts of 40-60 mph likely

Power outages likely

Secure outdoor items (lawn furniture, trampolines)

Don’t park under trees; use caution outdoors

Wind gusts will likely top 40-50+ mph. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

By the end of the weekend, the cooler air finally catches up to the front and we turn cooler for Sunday. Mountainous areas in West Virginia may see some light snow showers into Sunday, but locally we should be dry. We will see calmed conditions start to push in by Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will be back to near seasonable with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Different weather elements will be seen throughout the weekend. Rain, wind and even some sun! (WDBJ7)

LOOKING AHEAD

Expecting much warmer air to filter back in for our first week of April. Afternoon highs soar into the 70s and 80s with limited rain chances.

