Radford man found guilty in killing of toddler

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew Byrd has been found guilty by a jury in relation of the 2020 killing of two-year-old Harper Mitchell.

Byrd was found guilty of aggravated murder, abduction, felony child neglect and abuse, aggravated malicious wounding, assault and battery, possession of meth and interfering with an emergency call.

He was not found guilty in the charge of brandishing a firearm.

Byrd faced trial this week in which the child’s mother took the stand. Radford City Police Detective Austin Cox was also called to testify.

Byrd will be sentenced on June 5 in Radford City Circuit Court.

