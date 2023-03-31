School resource officers in all Henry County Public Schools

HENRY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office placed School Resource Officers (SROs) in all Henry County Public Schools for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year.

SROs will be placed in the middle and high schools, the Center for Community Learning, and a designated elementary SRO who rotates to each of the division’s nine elementary schools.

According to the Sheriff’s office, this act is in preparation for any potential event that might threaten the safety of students and staff.

