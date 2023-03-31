Several restaurants hosting watch parties for Va. Tech Final Four matchup
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several restaurants in Roanoke/Salem are hosting watch parties for the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball game Friday.
Virginia Tech plays LSU at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
The restaurants hosting watch parties can be found below:
Olde Salem Brewing Company (Salem location)
Buffalo Wild Wings ( 4335 Starkey Rd)
Solstice Farm Brewery (6565 Blacksburg Rd Catawba VA)
202 Social House (Downtown Roanoke)
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.