Several restaurants hosting watch parties for Va. Tech Final Four matchup

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several restaurants in Roanoke/Salem are hosting watch parties for the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball game Friday.

Virginia Tech plays LSU at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The restaurants hosting watch parties can be found below:

Olde Salem Brewing Company (Salem location)

Buffalo Wild Wings ( 4335 Starkey Rd)

Solstice Farm Brewery (6565 Blacksburg Rd Catawba VA)

202 Social House (Downtown Roanoke)

