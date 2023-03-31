Several restaurants hosting watch parties for Va. Tech Final Four matchup

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Several restaurants in Roanoke/Salem are hosting watch parties for the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball game Friday.

Virginia Tech plays LSU at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The restaurants hosting watch parties can be found below:

Olde Salem Brewing Company (Salem location)

Buffalo Wild Wings ( 4335 Starkey Rd)

Solstice Farm Brewery (6565 Blacksburg Rd Catawba VA)

202 Social House (Downtown Roanoke)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.