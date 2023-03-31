Birthdays
Sheriff’s Office hosts Shredding and Drug Take-back event Saturday

By WDBJ7 Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - On Saturday, April 1, people in the Roanoke Valley will have the chance to shred documents and dispose of unused or expired medications.

The Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office is hosting the Community Shred Event from 10AM to 1PM in the parking lot of the Big Lots on Hershberger Road.

Shredding is limited to three bags or boxes per person. Businesses are not permitted to shred documents at the event.

“Unfortunately, you know, we live in a day and time where people there’s identity theft, you know, people trying to get credit card numbers on people just trying to get an address so that they can have something mailed to it,” Tameka Paige with the sheriff’s office said when addressing why people may want to shred documents.

Unused and expired medication will also be taken and properly disposed of.

“That’s because a lot of times unfortunately, you may have medications around the home that you’re not using a child possibly could get you know, hold of it. Or you may simply forget that this is a medicine you’re not supposed to take we’ve seen that happen as well. You know, you can have several prescriptions and then get them confused. And so of course we don’t want those dispose in our landfills and in our water supply. So this is a good way to safely take those back,” Paige said.

The event Saturday will be rain or shine.

And people do not need to get out of their cars if they don’t want to - sheriff’s office officials are ready to help take documents and medicine right from the backseat or trunk.

