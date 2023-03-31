Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival set for this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The popular Sounds of the Mountains Storytelling Festival returns to Botetourt County this weekend.

Friday afternoon, four of the performers who are headlining the event offered a preview for residents of Friendship Retirement Community in Roanoke.

Now in its 22nd year, the event is a fundraiser for Camp Bethel in Botetourt County. Organizers expect visitors from several states.

“A lot of the names that I consider very well-known national storytellers, some folks would not recognize those names, but there is a following of storytelling fans that will go halfway across the country to see some of these storytellers,” said Alan Hoal, Chair of the Storytelling Committee

The festival was scheduled to start Friday evening, and it continues through Saturday night.

