Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Teen arrested in connection with Arizona crash that killed 5, police say

Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The...
Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road. The photo on the left shows Chad Simpson, the father of the children involved in the car crash, and his daughter, Harley Jane, who was among the three children who died.(Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Peoria police have arrested a teenage boy accused of causing a crash that killed five people, including three kids, several months ago.

Investigators found the 17-year-old just before 7 a.m. on Thursday. He was taken into custody and booked on five counts of second-degree murder.

Police say the collision happened on Nov. 20, 2022, near 107th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Elizabeth Simpson and her fiancé, Jace Hochstetler, were driving home from a “friendsgiving” with their four kids in the backseat.

The family was trying to turn left when the teen driving a Jeep SUV slammed into their van, police said.

Simpson and Hochstetler died at the scene. All four kids were hospitalized, but three later died.

Police believe the teen was speeding and impaired at the time of the crash. He hasn’t been identified.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Henry Pack V mugshot
Wanted man arrested in Vinton after police chase
Numerous showers expected throughout the day on Friday.
Powerful, late-week front brings rain, intense wind to start the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
Trump to be arraigned Tuesday to face New York indictment
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead, another injured in Ridgeway crash
FILE - A small group of protesters marches after former Minneapolis police officer Derek...
Minneapolis leaders approve agreement to revamp policing
“We’re leading the charge to get dirty trucks and buses – the most polluting vehicles – off our...
EPA approves California rules phasing out diesel trucks