Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Virginia Western, Children’s Trust partner for childhood abuse awareness

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Children’s Trust of the Roanoke Valley planted 3,000 pinwheels at Virginia Western Community College’s arboretum on Friday morning.

The organizations have partnered with each other for its twelfth year to recognize April as childhood abuse awareness month. The pinwheels they planted symbolize happy and healthy childhoods.

“What we hope is if you see something, say something. Don’t be quiet,” Children’s Trust Executive Director Christina Ballard said. “What we hope people will do is speak up.”

The pinwheels will stay at Western throughout April, and staff members hope Colonial Avenue drivers will be motivated to make a difference.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
One person was taken to a facility for treatment of a gunshot wound that was not considered...
Police: Student shot self in hand, sparking campus lockdown
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Henry Pack V mugshot
Wanted man arrested in Vinton after police chase
Numerous showers expected throughout the day on Friday.
Powerful, late-week front brings rain, intense wind to start the weekend

Latest News

Don't Count Me Out basketball tournament
Don’t Count Me Out to host basketball tournament to remember loved ones
Voice of The Hokies
Voice of The Hokies
Jurassic Quest
Jurassic Quest
Community Group Basketball Tournament
Community Group Basketball Tournament
Danville Life Saving Crew to expand
The Danville Life Saving Crew to expand to better serve the growing city