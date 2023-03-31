Virginia Western, Children’s Trust partner for childhood abuse awareness

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Children’s Trust of the Roanoke Valley planted 3,000 pinwheels at Virginia Western Community College’s arboretum on Friday morning.

The organizations have partnered with each other for its twelfth year to recognize April as childhood abuse awareness month. The pinwheels they planted symbolize happy and healthy childhoods.

“What we hope is if you see something, say something. Don’t be quiet,” Children’s Trust Executive Director Christina Ballard said. “What we hope people will do is speak up.”

The pinwheels will stay at Western throughout April, and staff members hope Colonial Avenue drivers will be motivated to make a difference.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.