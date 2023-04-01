Delegate Jeff Campbell announces retirement

MARION, Va. (WDBJ) - Delegate Jeff Campbell (R-Marion) issued the following statement Saturday announcing he will not seek reelection to a sixth term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

“My season has now come and gone and I am announcing that I will not be seeking a sixth term in the Virginia House of Delegates. I make this announcement after many months of prayer, consultation with my family and colleagues and with the profound appreciation to all of the constituents that supported me through the past five election cycles and that I have had the honor of serving in the House for so many years,” stated Campbell.

Campbell issued his statement five days before the filling deadline of April 6. The general election will take place on November 7, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.