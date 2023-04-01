Birthdays
Despite heartbreaking loss, fans proud of historic run for Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball

By Will Thomas
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Team has captured the hearts of many throughout their historic season.

“I’ve never been more proud to be a Hokie ever before in my four years. I’m so excited they are here, super hype, I’ve been watching them all throughout the tournament,” said Emily Goulet, a senior at Tech.

“I definitely feel prideful, I’m very happy that the women are getting the recognition they deserve because they often don’t,” said Jordan Jones, a junior at Tech.

Fans came out in full force to Hokie House and downtown Blacksburg bars for the Final Four matchup against LSU in Dallas.

“We’re making history here as Hokies, not me personally, but the team is and that’s just an exciting thing in itself,” said Victoria Welker, a junior at Tech.

“I actually never followed basketball until I started watching this team play, they dragged me to a game, I’m obsessed,” said Ana Wilson, a senior at Tech.

But it was heartbreak for Hokies fans as LSU beat Virginia Tech 79-72 to head to the National Championship on Sunday. Fans feel the loss won’t take away the many accomplishments and successes the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Team had this year.

“I’m a little sad but they’ve had a heck of a season, they’ve been doing a great job. I’ve been a really proud Hokie being able to root for them throughout the whole NCAA Tournament. So I’m so proud to be a Hokie I would’ve loved to have them go further, but they played a great game and I’m just really happy to have been able to support them,” said Goulet.

Fans know the 2022-2023 Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Team has set the bar high, but is excited for what the future has in store for the program.

