High winds result in power outages for over 31,000 Virginians

(WDBJ) - High winds Saturday with peaks of over 50 mph caused tree-related damage to electrical facilities across much of Appalachian Power’s service area. Storm damage as of 7 p.m. Saturday has left more than 31,400 Virginia customers without electric service.

Click here for the outage map.

Outages began to rise this afternoon, and will likely continue to build through the night until the high winds subside.

According to Appalachian Power, there will not be an accurate restoration estimates until the heavy wind passes. The severe weather threat is expected to diminish by early Sunday morning.

Appalachian Power states “All downed lines are dangerous — they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. Stay away to stay alive. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching, and call 911 and Appalachian Power at 1-800-956-4237 immediately.”

Additional safety tips are posted at appalachianpower.com/outages/faq/OutageSafetyTips.aspx.

