Roanoke man reported missing

Credit: Roanoke City Police Department
(Credit: Roanoke City Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are in search of Jeffrey Maronic, 62. Maronic is white, 5′8″ tall, and around 240 pounds. He has gray/brown hair and some scruffy facial hair.

He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts, a faded green shirt, gray tennis shoes, and carrying a clear plastic bag with clothing inside.

Maronic was last reported seen early Saturday morning at Springtree Health and Rehabilitation Center.

He is known to have a speech disorder which can cause him to be difficult to understand and he can become aggressive if he is not understood, according to police.

The public is asked not to approach Maronic and call 911 if seen.

