Southbound 81 closed near exit 132 due to tractor trailer crash

Traffic is being detoured off at Exit 132 onto US-460.
By Janay Reece
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - All soundbound lanes on I-81 at mile marker 131.8 in Roanoke County are closed, according to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

Motorists can expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash. All southbound lanes are closed. Traffic backups are about 1 mile.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 132 onto US-460.

Officials say drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
