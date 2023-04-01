Virginia Tech football team volunteers for first time with student body at The Big Event

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 5,000 Hokies gathered for The Big Event Saturday morning. It’s a yearly tradition in which students have a day full of service.

“Giving back to our community is a huge thing of what it means to be a Virginia Tech student,” said Virginia Tech senior Melanie Turner. “So, being here today, seeing everybody here all together, it’s an awesome feeling, it’s an awesome experience.”

The Hokies got their hands dirty to help keep the Blacksburg community clean. And for the first time ever, the football team took part in the festivities.

“We moved practice to last night. We were able to get the guys together this morning. Get everybody over here. Every single member of our team. Our coaching staff is out here today donating time back to the community,” said Virginia Tech Head Football Coach Brent Pry.

Last year, Coach Pry spoke at the opening ceremony of the big event. He says that after seeing how great it was, he promised the team would be a part of it.

“I just think this is part of your college experience. It’s not just about Lane Stadium. It’s everything,” explained Coach Pry. “Opportunities like this to be part of this and be part of the student body is fantastic for our guys.”

Team members say they were excited to volunteer.

“We was actually pumped up for it. It’s something we never did as a team,” said Virginia Tech Defensive Tackle Joshua Fuga. “And if it’s important to him, it’s important to us. You know we do things as a team and just to give back to the community.”

Being able to show up for a community that constantly shows up for them.

“Especially in the tough times that we had over the couple of years. They still come out and support every game,” added Virginia Tech Defensive Lineman Norell Pollard. “It’s just something that it feels good to do.”

The team says being a part of the event helps them bond and get ready ahead of the next football season.

