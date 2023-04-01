Birthdays
Virginia Tech Hokies fall to Louisiana State University in the Final Four

The matchup determines who will move on to the National Championship game.
(WHSV)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 9:11 PM EDT
DALLAS, TX (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech Hokies loses against Louisiana State University 79-72 Friday night in the Final Four.

In the first quarter, LSU led Tech 16-13. At the half, Tech was ahead 34-32. In the third, Tech pulled ahead nine points to lead 59-50.

Before the match, Hokie guard Georgia Amoore had scored more triples alone than the entirety of LSU’s team. During the game against LSU, Amoore scored more triples than any other player in NCAAW history.

