WDBJ wins three Va. AP Broadcasters’ Awards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Winners of the 2023 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards were announced Saturday, April 1 at the Awards Luncheon and Annual Membership Meeting. Among the winners are WDBJ anchors Jean Jadhon and Logan Sherrill and photojournalist Rob Chewning.

First Place Best Multi-Platform Story: Jean Jadhon and Rob Chewning, for “Addicted to Chance”

First Place Best TV News Anchor: Jean Jadhon

Second Place Best Specialty Reporting: Logan Sherrill for “Hometown Eats.”

Thirty-nine news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 709 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports from 2022.

The complete list of award winners can be found at: https://vapb.org/2022-award-finalists

