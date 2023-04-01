Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

WDBJ wins three Va. AP Broadcasters’ Awards

Credit: Associated Press
Credit: Associated Press(Credit: Associated Press)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Winners of the 2023 Virginias Associated Press Broadcasters Awards were announced Saturday, April 1 at the Awards Luncheon and Annual Membership Meeting. Among the winners are WDBJ anchors Jean Jadhon and Logan Sherrill and photojournalist Rob Chewning.

First Place Best Multi-Platform Story: Jean Jadhon and Rob Chewning, for “Addicted to Chance”

First Place Best TV News Anchor: Jean Jadhon

Second Place Best Specialty Reporting: Logan Sherrill for “Hometown Eats.”

Thirty-nine news organizations in Virginia and West Virginia submitted 709 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports from 2022.

The complete list of award winners can be found at: https://vapb.org/2022-award-finalists

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Move Over Law expands in Virginia
Move Over Law to expand in Virginia
A Weather Alert Days continues through Saturday evening.
Weather Alert Day issued Saturday due to strong winds
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
One dead, another injured in Ridgeway crash
Sonia Dooley
Bedford woman reported missing

Latest News

Jeff Campbell
Delegate Jeff Campbell announces retirement
Full Forecast: Saturday evening update
Full Forecast: Saturday Evening Update
Virginia Tech Football Team volunteers at The Big Event
Virginia Tech football team volunteers for first time with student body at The Big Event
Credit: Roanoke City Police Department
Update: Roanoke man has been found safe