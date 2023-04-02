Breezy and cooler today

Winds slowly decrease today

Warmer air returns for the start of the week

Another powerful midweek front

SUNDAY

Cool and windy this morning, but winds will slowly decrease through the day. Temperatures look seasonable with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s.

Mostly sunny and seasonable today. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEK AHEAD

Expecting much warmer air to return for the start of the week. Afternoon highs climb into the 60s and 70s on Monday and 70s and 80s return for Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next front. At this time our next system will strengthen Tuesday bringing more severe storms to the Mississippi River Valley.

Mid week front could bring storms late Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

This front will move closer and for now looks to bring rain and possible a few storms to the region late Wednesday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Another episode is out for a Slight Chance of Science! Listen wherever you stream podcasts from. (WDBJ7)

Another episode for Slight Chance of Science is out! This episode features Dr. Norah Silver, Psychiatrist with Lewis Gale and Julie Rickmond, Roanoke Valley SPCA, on the impacts Seasonal Affective Disorder can have on humans but also how it can play a role on our furry friends! Check it out!

