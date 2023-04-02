Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Brush fire contained after spreading to 30 acres in Montgomery County

Credit: Montgomery County Fire- EMS Department
Credit: Montgomery County Fire- EMS Department(Credit: Montgomery County Fire- EMS Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Fire Department contained a 30-acre brush fire Saturday night.

The Virginia Department of Forestry noticed a fast-spreading 10-15 acre fire on top of a mountain in the Mount Pleasant Road area around 5 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews noticed that fire while responding to another brush fire in the Alleghany Spring Road area of Shawsville.

Caption

Resources from the Virginia Department of Forestry are still on scene monitoring the fire to make sure it doesn’t spread.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Weather Alert Days continues through Saturday evening.
Weather Alert Day winds down after strong winds
Credit: Roanoke City Police Department
Roanoke man found safe
(Source: MGN)
Restoration estimates for over 13,000 Virginians still without power
(Source: MGN)
Check for outages during and after severe weather
Tips to talk about tragedies with children

Latest News

Credit: Montgomery County Fire Department
Montgomery County Brush Fire
Community Input Session in Franklin County.
Franklin County officials hosting community input session Tuesday
Noticias
Aquí puedes ver las noticias del fin de semana del 2 de abril
Noticias
Noticias de la semana