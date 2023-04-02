Brush fire contained after spreading to 30 acres in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Fire Department contained a 30-acre brush fire Saturday night.

The Virginia Department of Forestry noticed a fast-spreading 10-15 acre fire on top of a mountain in the Mount Pleasant Road area around 5 p.m. Saturday. Fire crews noticed that fire while responding to another brush fire in the Alleghany Spring Road area of Shawsville.

Resources from the Virginia Department of Forestry are still on scene monitoring the fire to make sure it doesn’t spread.

The fire remains under investigation and the cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

