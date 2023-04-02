Danville man killed after being struck by passenger train

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville resident was killed Sunday morning after being struck by a passenger train.

“An Amtrak passenger train was travelling northbound near Selma and Lanier Avenues shortly before 9 a.m. when Cedric Coles, 39, was struck and killed,” according to Danville Police Department. Coles was pronounced dead at the scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

The Danville Police Department and Amtrak’s Office of Investigations are looking into the cause of the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again or call 911.

