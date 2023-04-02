Franklin County officials hosting community input session Tuesday

FRANKLIN CO, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County officials are hosting a community input session ahead of creating an economic development strategic plan.

In Franklin County, you can make your opinion heard Tuesday, April 4.

Officials are hosting a community input session to hear opinions about an Economic Development Strategic Plan. The plan will focus on the future of the county and how to make it a place to live, visit, and invest in.

At the meeting, the results of a month-long survey about the county will be presented.

“We’d like as many community members to come as possible. That way we can get as much community input as possible. We want this to be a plan that is embraced by our community,” said Franklin County Director of Economic Development Beth Simms. “A bottom-up plan instead of a top-down plan.”

The presentation-style meeting will be held at the Pigg River Community Center at 2410 South Main Street, Rocky Mount, VA Tuesday, April 4 at 6:00 pm.

In case you are unable to make it to Tuesday’s meeting, there is a roundtable opportunity Wednesday, April 5.

If you are a member of one of the following categories and would like to participate in roundtable discussions that will be conducted April 5, email economicdevelopment@franklincountyva.gov to RSVP and for more details:

Small Business Owners/Entrepreneurs

Solopreneurs

Real Estate Professionals/Builders/Developers/Leasing Agents

Employers with 25+ FTE employees

Community members or business owners located within the villages of Ferrum, Union Hall, or Westlake

Tourism/Destinations

Agriculture Industry

Remote Workers

