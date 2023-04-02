Birthdays
Hokies’ Liz Kitley returning for another season

A Virginia Tech fan urged basketball center Liz Kitley to return for another year, a wish she...
A Virginia Tech fan urged basketball center Liz Kitley to return for another year, a wish she has granted(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech women’s basketball center Liz Kitley announced via Twitter Sunday she is returning for another season with the team.

There was speculation that instead of returning to the team that made it to the Final Four in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, she would aim for the WNBA draft.

The two-time ACC Player of the Year is a 6′6″ senior who is eligible for another year because of restrictions in place during the COVID pandemic.

