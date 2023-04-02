Birthdays
House is total loss after fire in Bedford County

Fishhook Trail Fire
Fishhook Trail Fire(Credit: Huddleston Fire Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One dog is dead and two pets are missing after a house fire in Bedford County Saturday night.

No other injuries were reported, but three people are displaced after the fire that led to the collapse of the house, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a “fully involved” house fire on Fish Hook Trail around 9 p.m. Saturday. The building then began to collapse, according to officials.

The house is considered a “total loss” according to Huddleston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, pending an investigation by the Bedford County Fire Marshal’s Office.

