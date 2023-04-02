Birthdays
VDOT to lift lane closures ahead of Easter weekend

As Easter weekend approaches, more drivers will hit the road; V.D.O.T. will suspend most lane...
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Easter weekend is quickly approaching, and holiday travel will begin leading to more drivers on the road.

VDOT plans to suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures for the holiday weekend to avoid traffic congestion on major roads and highways in Virginia.

The suspension will occur between noon Friday, April 7 and noon Tuesday, April 11.

All drivers are asked to be aware of semi-permanent work zones that may remain in place during this time.

For more information, click here.

