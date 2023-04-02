Virginia Tech women’s basketball team returns to Blacksburg to dozens of cheering fans

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech women’s basketball team arrived safely in Blacksburg Saturday evening after the Final Four match up in Dallas.

Fans were outside the basketball practice center for hours, waiting for the team to return. Students, alumni and Hokie fans started showing up around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

”We just want to be here and say thank you and let them know that they’re loved and how proud we are of how far they went and we look forward to what they’re going to do in the future,” fan Bret Hrbek said.

Fans lined up outside of the practice center for about five hours on Saturday before the team got in around 10 p.m.

“We’ve watched probably almost all of their games all together, we love them,” fans Mary Humphrey and Stacy Carranza said. “They have something really special and they had such a great season. We’re just so happy for them and we want to do everything we can to show our support.”

The moment the Lady Hokies stepped off the bus on Saturday night they were greeted by dozens of fans. Coach Kenny Brooks proudly held up the trophy as the team walked out of the bus with big smiles.

Brooks explained it was great to see so many fans supporting the team.

“When we turned the corner and we saw the amount of people and the parade of Hokies that were there supporting us after I know they’ve been there for hours, waiting, it just goes to show you the support we have for Hokie nation is great,” Brooks said. “It was a big thrill for my girls and it’s something that they’ll always remember.”

The Hokies were supposed to arrive in Blacksburg around 6 p.m. on Saturday but were delayed. The team had to stop in Raleigh to refuel.

On Saturday afternoon at the Roanoke Airport, a group that included cheerleaders from Salem High School gathered at Signature Flight Support to welcome the team back to western Virginia.

The team landed in Roanoke around 7 p.m. on Saturday before making the drive to Blacksburg.

