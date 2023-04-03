Demolition begins Monday on downtown Vinton properties affected by fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Demolition is expected to start on buildings in downtown Vinton that were affected by a fire that occurred back in July of 2022 that stared at D.R. Music.

The town says businesses along East Lee Avenue will remain open and that people will be able to get to them during the demolition process.

Demolition is expected to last four to six weeks to ensure the thorough removal of unsafe structures and debris.

Free parking will be available at the Vinton Farmers Market and Vinton Baptist Church.

Both lanes of the 100 block of E. Cleveland Ave will be closed on Monday during the initial process, although the westbound lane will be reopened on Tuesday.

Businesses directly affected by the fire have relocated to permanent addresses and are still in operation. D.R. Music is now located at 128 N. Pollard and Rustic Creations is now located at 116 S. Poplar Street. The George Nester Edward Jones Investment office is currently located at 10 Walnut Avenue, although plans to eventually return to their location at 103 E. Lee Avenue.

