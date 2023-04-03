Focus on positive thinking can help with overall well-being

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shift in mindset is very powerful and can help people turn negative thoughts into empowering ideas and actions.

Mikenley Lundy joined Here @ Home to talk about positive thinking.

He works with patients as a licensed professional counselor at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare and said positive thinking can make an impact on a person’s overall well-being.

Lundy recommends looking at challenges or disappointments with a different perspective and wants people to remember the acronym GROWTH.

G – Gratitude

R – Reframe

O – Optimism

W – Well-being

T – Tenacity

H – Hope

Together each of those themes can help move away from negative thoughts and into more positive thinking, Lundy said.

This spring, Here @ Home is putting a focus on self-care and self-love. Every Monday in April, segments like this will air in the hopes of helping people begin blooming into a better you.

