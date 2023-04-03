Henry County chief deputy sheriff running for top job

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Chief Deputy Sheriff Wayne Davis has officially announced he is running to succeed Sheriff Lane Perry, who is not running for re-election and retiring July 1.

Davis was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel (Chief Deputy) when Perry made his announcement, and upon Sheriff Perry’s retirement, Davis will seek to be appointed interim Sheriff to fulfill the remainder of Perry’s term, which lasts until December 31, 2023.

Davis is a 23-year veteran of the department, having started as a deputy and moving up to criminal investigator, sergeant and lieutenant, then captain of the Investigations Division and SWAT commander.

Below is Davis’s full statement:

