Henry County man faces second-degree murder charge after November homicide

Daryl O’Brian Smith
Daryl O’Brian Smith(Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry County man was indicted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Daryl O’Brian Smith was arrested by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on March 30 for a homicide that took place in November.

On the morning of November 27, 2022 Martinsville-Henry County EMS responded to reports of a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as Andrae Matthews, 43, of Martinsville, Virginia. Matthews had sustained gunshot wounds to shoulder and cheek area of his head, according to responders. He later passed away from his injuries in the hospital.

According to police, Daryl O’Brian Smith produced a firearm during an altercation with Andrae Matthews and shot Matthews multiple times. The altercation occurred in a vehicle while on the William F. Stone Highway/SR 220 bypass in the Fieldale/Bassett area of Henry County.

Daryl O’Brian Smith is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).  The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.

