Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

The Hughes Center looks to open new facility in Danville by January

The Hughes Center new facility
The Hughes Center new facility(David E. Johnson)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction is underway for The Hughes Center’s new replacement facility.

The Hughes Center for Exceptional Children is a day school and residential program for people ages 10 to 22 with intellectual disabilities or autism spectrum disorder.

“We want our youth to come in, receive treatment, and be able to step down to a community-based level where they can function in public, hold a job, potentially go to college, whatever it may be,” said Alison Waymouth, Director of Business Development for the Hughes Center. “We just want them to learn how to work through their maladaptive behaviors and be successful out in the community.”

Construction began on the $37 million replacement facility last May.

It will include 96 beds for patients compared to the 64 they have now.

“This new facility will allow us to separate the youth a little bit more appropriately based on their behaviors, diagnoses, age, and education level. We’ll have a lot more room to move around to make sure they’re appropriately matched with youth that are a little bit more on their same level,” added Waymouth.

Their current campus has been around for over 100 years. They plan to keep the historic buildings, but they are not sure what they will become.

“It will be considered a locked and secured facility once we get into this new facility here. That’ll allow us to take a lot of those more higher acuity youth,” explained Waymouth.

“There aren’t enough services throughout this state and other states near us,” said Mark Howard, CEO of the Hughes Center. “So, it’s incredibly important that we are providing a safe and nurturing environment to those students and those residents that are struggling with symptoms related to behavioral health disorders.”

They are now looking to hire nurses and special education teachers, as well as entry level positions.

They say construction will be complete by the end of this year and operational by January.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kinley Blankenship (L) and Janiyah Rigney (R), missing runaways from Franklin County
Missing runaway teens may be headed for Florida
The team arrived in Blacksburg around 10 p.m. on Saturday.
Virginia Tech women’s basketball team returns to Blacksburg to dozens of cheering fans
(Source: MGN)
Most storm-hit Appalachian Power customers reportedly have service back
A Virginia Tech fan urged basketball center Liz Kitley to return for another year, a wish she...
Hokies’ Liz Kitley returning for another season
Danville man killed after being struck by passenger train

Latest News

Demolition begins in Downtown Vinton
Rustic Creations owner reflects on buildings being demolished in Downtown Vinton
Meadowridge convenience center
New convenience center opens in Gretna as the largest in Pittsylvania County
Roanoke College
Roanoke College now a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities
Wytheville Homestead
Wytheville Homestead