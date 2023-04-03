The Hughes Center looks to open new facility in Danville by January

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction is underway for The Hughes Center’s new replacement facility.

The Hughes Center for Exceptional Children is a day school and residential program for people ages 10 to 22 with intellectual disabilities or autism spectrum disorder.

“We want our youth to come in, receive treatment, and be able to step down to a community-based level where they can function in public, hold a job, potentially go to college, whatever it may be,” said Alison Waymouth, Director of Business Development for the Hughes Center. “We just want them to learn how to work through their maladaptive behaviors and be successful out in the community.”

Construction began on the $37 million replacement facility last May.

It will include 96 beds for patients compared to the 64 they have now.

“This new facility will allow us to separate the youth a little bit more appropriately based on their behaviors, diagnoses, age, and education level. We’ll have a lot more room to move around to make sure they’re appropriately matched with youth that are a little bit more on their same level,” added Waymouth.

Their current campus has been around for over 100 years. They plan to keep the historic buildings, but they are not sure what they will become.

“It will be considered a locked and secured facility once we get into this new facility here. That’ll allow us to take a lot of those more higher acuity youth,” explained Waymouth.

“There aren’t enough services throughout this state and other states near us,” said Mark Howard, CEO of the Hughes Center. “So, it’s incredibly important that we are providing a safe and nurturing environment to those students and those residents that are struggling with symptoms related to behavioral health disorders.”

They are now looking to hire nurses and special education teachers, as well as entry level positions.

They say construction will be complete by the end of this year and operational by January.

