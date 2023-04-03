Local Colors Festival looking for performers and vendors for Parade of Nations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Colors Festival is accepting applications for performers, vendors and participation in the Parade of Nations, coming to Elmwood Park in Roanoke May 20.

Local Colors Executive Director Lisa Spencer stopped by 7@four to talk about the event, saying the festival brings different cultures together and demonstrates the diversity in the area.

People from different parts of the world are encouraged to share their heritages with booths, performances, and/or by participating in the Parade of Nations. Booths and performances should fit with the international theme of the festival, and can be cooking, beverage, artisan crafts or cultural displays.

Applications are due April 14.

Click localcolors.org/events/2023-local-colors-festival for more information.

