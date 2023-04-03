Birthdays
Lynchburg woman uses social media to boost her business

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As a child, Kelsey Hairston loved baked goods. When she got older, that fascination stuck, and she began making her own cakes from scratch.

Her business Cakes by Kelsey has been running for the past 15 years. It was only in the last three years Kelsey harnessed the power of social media.

Using Facebook and Instagram has elevated her business by 900%. Hairston launched the her Facebook about 5 years ago, and made the Instagram at the beginning of 2020.

Hairston makes high-quality visuals of her baked goods and posts them often, making sure they stay in people’s newsfeeds.

She’s even written an e-book called “The Social Media Maven: How to Turn Your Social Media Reach into Revenue.” The book can be found on her website.

Kelsey’s baked goods can be found at:

  • Vito’s Pizza on 5th Street in Lynchburg
  • 5th Street Grind in Lynchburg
  • Shell & Chester’s Chicken on 10th Street in Roanoke
  • El Rio Mexican Grill on Main Street in Rocky Mount.

They can also be ordered online.

